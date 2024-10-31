Detroit business owner says City is taking down his Trump signs

Michael Murphy believes someone with the City of Detroit has a vendetta because his political signs keep getting taken down — even though he owns this property

"A white City of Detroit truck pulling up and taking them," he said.

FOX 2: "So what did you do after that?"

"I got some more," he said.

Murphy owns Pointe Auto Tech on E. Warren on Detroit’s east side. He shared some security footage showing his signs being taken.

He said the first time city workers took his signs was on October 21st.

"They said I was not allowed to put them between the sidewalk and the curb," he said. "I have put them there, but I’ve put them against the building and they’ve taken those as well."

Murphy says he’s so tired of his signs getting taken, he bolted them to the top of his fence. He brings his Trump flag - imitating the "Rambo First Blood Part II" poster with the former president's face on Sylvester Stallone's body - in at night.

He says the frustrating part is that he believes the City is leaving up signs for Vice President Kamala Harris like the ones a few blocks away on Cadieux.

"Why would you do this? Even if you don’t like Trump you can’t take my signs," he said.

But according to the City — they can. Murphy's were violating the Detroit Sign Ordinance said Crystal Perkins, director of Detroit General Services.

"The space between the sidewalk and the street is still public property and right-of-way," she said. "So signs can’t be placed in that area, it’s a prohibited area."

As for Murphy’s signs against the wall — Perkins says they need to be five feet from the sidewalk.

FOX 2 showed her the Harris sign at an auto shop down the road. She said that one complied with the ordinance — but agreed that others nearby on Cadieux did not — and says the city is not just targeting Trump signs.

"It’s unfortunate that he feels that way. we are not targeting one political party or person that’s running for an official office," she said. "We are taking down all signs placed in prohibited areas."

Murphy says he has more signs, ready to go.



