Detroit Casino Council announces deal with three gaming centers

The Detroit Casino Council announced Friday that it had secured a tentative agreement with MGM Grand, Greektown, and MotorCity.

Local 24, one of the union bodies representing workers employed at the three gaming centers, announced the agreement on Twitter. They called it the "best agreement in history of Detroit Casino industry."

The agreement will still need to be ratified by members before it can go into effect.

The strike between some 3,700 employees and the three casinos lasted 32 days. The unions include Local 24 which represents hospitality workers, the UAW, Teamsters, Operating Engineers, and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters. The impact of the strike began to show this week when the state reported a loss in revenue for the casinos.

The strike also prompted the three casinos to close some services like having valet drivers and operating some poker tables. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the casinos reported millions of dollars in less revenue in October when the strike started, compared to September.

That also means the city of Detroit lost out on some tax revenue.

