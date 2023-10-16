Detroit casino strike looms • More Ford workers laid off • Gaza's hospitals near breaking point

About 3,700 workers could start striking soon against Motor City Casino, Hollywood Casino at Greektown, and MGM Grand.

The casinos and union have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to reach an agreement before workers walk off the job.

Union members say they want better pay, improved health care benefits, better retirement benefits, and job security as new technology arrives.

Negotiations have been ongoing and are expected to resume ahead of the deadline.

550+ more Ford employees laid off

More than 550 Ford employees were told not to report to work Monday as a result of the UAW strike, the automaker said.

"Our production system is highly interconnected, which means the UAW’s targeted strike strategy has knock-on effects for facilities that are not directly targeted for a work stoppage," Ford said in a statement. "In this case, the strike at Kentucky Truck Plant and Chicago Assembly Plant has directly impacted operations at several other facilities."

Ford says the facilities impacted are reducing the production of parts that would normally be shipped to the Chicago and Kentucky plants.

Union members have been on strike at Chicago Assembly since Sept. 29. Kentucky Truck Plant members were added to the picket line during a surprise announcement last week.

Gaza's hospitals near breaking point

Palestinians in besieged Gaza crowded into hospitals and schools on Monday, seeking shelter and running low on food and water.

More than a million people have fled their homes ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas after its fighters rampaged through southern Israel.

As the enclave’s food, water and medicine supplies dwindled, all eyes were on the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, where trucks carrying badly needed aid have been waiting for days as mediators press for a cease-fire that would allow them to enter Gaza and allow foreigners to leave. Rafah, Gaza's only connection to Egypt, was shut down nearly a week ago because of Israeli airstrikes.

Lanes closing on I-75 in Oakland County

Expect lane closures on both sides of I-75 in Oakland County beginning this week.

High occupancy vehicle lanes are being added on both sides of the freeway from 12 Mile Road to South Boulevard. Lane closures are needed to add pavement markings and signs.

These lane closures will be done in segments during daylight hours. The carpool lanes are expected to open by the end of the month.

Once the lanes open, they will operate as HOV, or carpool lanes, between 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. During these times, two or more people must be in a vehicle to use the lanes.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Monday will be mostly dry with gusty winds.

What else we're watching

A 41-year-old man is expected to be arraigned Monday in connection with the murder of a 79-year-old Shelby Township woman last week. The victim was found dead in the 14000 block of Stoney Brook W. Drive on Thursday. Gas prices in Michigan are down 12 cents from a week ago. Don Miguel frozen ready-to-eat carne asada burritos have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The recalled products have establishment number "EST. 20049" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The family of a woman killed in a crash earlier this month is pleading for drivers to be more careful . The driver fled after the crash that killed passenger Courtney Perry. A Dearborn man's trial is set to begin Monday in connection with the 2020 death of a woman who was found dead in a bathtub. Hassan Alwaily was arrested and charged in May 2020.

Rite Aid files for bankruptcy

Major U.S. pharmacy chain Rite Aid said Sunday that it has filed for bankruptcy and obtained $3.45 billion in fresh financing as it carries out a restructuring plan while coping with falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits.

In 2022, Rite Aid settled for up to $30 million to resolve lawsuits alleging pharmacies contributed to an oversupply of prescription opioids. It said it had reached an agreement with its creditors on a financial restructuring plan to cut its debt and position itself for future growth and that the bankruptcy filing was part of that process.

The plan will "significantly reduce the company's debt" while helping to "resolve litigation claims in an equitable manner," Rite Aid said.

Read more here.