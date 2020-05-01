Dearborn man charged in murder of woman found dead in bathtub

Charges have been filed against a Dearborn man in connection to the death of a woman found by police in a bathtub.

Discovering the woman under "suspicious circumstances" on April 6, Dearborn Police launched an investigation into Hassan Alwaily as a person of interest.

The 32-year-old was initially charged with two felony charges of tampering with evidence and lying to a peace officer by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office April 11 during the department's initial investigation.

Following at least two more weeks of investigating and additional office, two more charges were filed against Alwaily: felony murder and first-degree murder. Arraigned on May 1 at the 19th District Court, the resident of Dearborn was ordered to be held without bond.

Police initially found the 29-year-old woman at the 24000 Block of Dunning Street.

"Our detectives have worked tirelessly on this investigation. This crime, in particular, struck the conscience of all good people. Our condolences go out to the family, friends, and the community," said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

"The work that was done by the Dearborn Police Department and the Wayne County Prosecutor's spanned 24 days almost around the clock. I want to publicly thank all of the Investigators in this case for their tireless work despite the mounting challenges of the Coronavirus," said County Prosecutor Kum Worthy.

Alwaily's next scheduled court date is May 12.