article

The Brief Detroit police are looking for a second suspect in connection with a major catalytic converter theft in the city. 14 catalytic converters were taken from the buses owned by an assisted living center on McDougall road. A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.



A second suspect in a catalytic converter theft investigation is being sought by police after the auto parts were stolen from a Detroit assisted living center.

More than a dozen were taken from the center's buses. One suspect has already been arrested while another is missing.

Catalytic Converter Thefts

Detroit police say 14 catalytic converters were taken from the 200 block of McDougall.

Big picture view:

The theft happened on July 26 around 6:30 a.m. from a local assisted living center, according to law enforcement.

Two people were involved, including Delmar Jijuan-Raffle Williams. He was taken int custody and charged with the incident.

A second suspect is still missing and police would like help from the public to identify him.

Featured article

$500 Reward

What you can do:

If anyone has information about the suspect, they're asked to call the 7th precinct's detective unit at 313-596-5740.

They can also make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

A $500 reward is being offered through Detroit Rewards TV.