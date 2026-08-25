Detroit child shot in the arm on Chatham Street, one person arrested

The Brief A child was shot in the arm in Detroit early Tuesday morning. Her condition was last listed as temp-serious, and FOX 2 is aware that there is a person in police custody. Detroit police is hosting a family-friendly event this Saturday at the Rouge Range where you can get a lock, safety tips and more.



A 13-year-old girl was shot and is currently recovering in the hospital after police say she and her older sibling were playing with an unsecured gun.

Big picture view:

Police say the 13-year-old girl was shot in the arm on Chatham Street a little before 2 in the morning.

Her condition was last listed as temp-serious, and FOX 2 is aware that there is a person in police custody. We do not know their relation to the girl aside from the fact that police say the person responsible for the shooting is in custody, so whoever owns that gun they were allegedly playing with could be facing some serious charges for violating safe storage laws.

This is a difficult reminder that firearms need to be locked and safely secured, so only responsible users can have access to the weapon.

"I’ve stood here too many times, I’ve been in court too many times," said Pastor Mo Hardwick. "It’s always good people who never meant it. But guess what, the Wayne County prosecutor don’t care nothing about that. They’re going to hit you with negligence and child homicide. You’re going do some time for the gun. Lock it up, or you’re going to get locked up."

"I’m sure there’s probably watching thinking I have to have my weapon at any moment," said Police Commissioner Darryl Woods. "What would you say to somebody like that? Make sure it’s secured properly. Do you want your children harmed? If you have children in your home, it’s more important you secure them and make sure they’re OK. The fact of the matter is people are just being reckless. We’re talking a manner of seconds."

What you can do:

Go get a gun lock, they’re available for free at every precinct in the city. Gun stores also sell different types of locks and, lastly, Detroit police is hosting a family-friendly event this Saturday at the Rouge Range where you can get a lock, safety tips and more.

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