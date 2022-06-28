Detroit City Council expected to vote on $60M Hudson site tax break

Detroit City Council is set to vote Tuesday morning on a $60 million tax break for the Hudson site.

Billionaire Dan Gilbert is building a mixed-use project that will be the second-tallest building in Michigan. The tax break would be over 10 years.

Construction on the project is expected to be done in 2024. The 48-story building is expected to cost $1.4 billion in construction costs by the time it's completed.

City Council has already postponed the decision twice.

"The notion that somehow that this, a tax break on Hudson's would take money away from libraries or schools or neighborhood services - it's just not true," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

However, some Detroiters aren't happy with the potential tax break.

"I don't think any decision should be made without a report on how any of the decisions are going to affect our children," said Jerome Shell, with Black Lives Have Value.

Jai Kiser, with Detroit Eviction Defense, said she would support the break if the project included affordable housing.

"If he wants a tax break, tell him to build affordable housing, and we'll cheer him on. We'll do cartwheels and splits," Kiser said.

The vote is expected at 10 a.m.