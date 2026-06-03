Detroit City FC Pride Month fundraiser, Prideraiser, underway
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An annual Pride Month fundraiser held by Detroit City Football Club's Northern Guard Supporters is underway, and pledges can still be made.
Now in its 10th year, Prideraiser donors can pledge an amount they will donate to the Ruth Ellis Center for each goal scored by both the men's and women's DCFC teams this June. Goals scored in home and away games will count.
As of June 3, Ruth Ellis, a center that provides resources and support to young people in the LGBTQ+ community, will receive $1,141.69 per goal.
One-time donations are also being collected.
DCFC June schedule
Men's team
June 6 v. Lexington SC
June 10 v. El Paso Locomotive FC
June 13 at Sporting JAX
June 20 v. Louisville City FC
Women's team
June 3 v. AFC Ann Arbor
June 10 at Kalamazoo FC
June 16 at AFC Ann Arbor
June 20 v. Union FC Macomb
June 24 v. Midwest United FC
June 27 v. Union FC Macomb