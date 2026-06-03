Detroit City FC Pride Month fundraiser, Prideraiser, underway

The Brief The Northern Guard Supporters' Prideraiser campaign is underway. Each Pride Month, donors pledge an amount they will donate for every Detroit City FC goal scored in June. Currently, more than $1,000 has been pledged.



An annual Pride Month fundraiser held by Detroit City Football Club's Northern Guard Supporters is underway, and pledges can still be made.

Now in its 10th year, Prideraiser donors can pledge an amount they will donate to the Ruth Ellis Center for each goal scored by both the men's and women's DCFC teams this June. Goals scored in home and away games will count.

As of June 3, Ruth Ellis, a center that provides resources and support to young people in the LGBTQ+ community, will receive $1,141.69 per goal.

Make a pledge here.

One-time donations are also being collected.

DCFC June schedule

Men's team

June 6 v. Lexington SC

June 10 v. El Paso Locomotive FC

June 13 at Sporting JAX

June 20 v. Louisville City FC

Women's team

June 3 v. AFC Ann Arbor

June 10 at Kalamazoo FC

June 16 at AFC Ann Arbor

June 20 v. Union FC Macomb

June 24 v. Midwest United FC

June 27 v. Union FC Macomb