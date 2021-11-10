2022 Detroit City FC women's schedule released -- See it here
Check out the 2022 DCFC women's team schedule here.
Detroit City FC, NISA agree to terms of team's departure; DCFC to begin USL Championship play in March
Detroit City and NISA have agreed to the terms of DCFC's departure from the league. The team will begin USL Championship play in March.
Detroit City FC men's 2022 schedule revealed -- See it here
The 2022 Detroit City Football Club 2022 United States Soccer League Championship schedule includes 34 regular season matches.
Detroit City FC announces first games as members of USL Championship
DCFC will play its first game as part of the USL Championship away before returning home to Keyworth Stadium on March 19.
Detroit City FC moving up to 2nd division USL Championship for 2022 season
DCFC is moving up to the USL for the 2022 season.
Le Run for Le Rouge: Support Detroit City FC youth programs by running 5K this weekend
The Le Run for Le Rouge 5K will raise money for Detroit City Football Club youth programs.
More than sports: Ruth Ellis Center gets $50,000 from Detroit City FC 2021 Prideraiser
Detroit City Football Club supports and Ally raised $50,000 for the Ruth Ellis Center, which helps LGBTQ+ young people.
Get a free Detroit City FC ticket for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 this week
People who get vaccinated at Wayne County Healthy Communities will get a free ticket to the July 31 Detroit City Football Club game.
Catch the last women's Detroit City FC game of the season this weekend at Keyworth
The Detroit City FC women's team takes on Lansing United on July 10.
Detroit City FC claims NISA Championship title with win over LA Force
Detroit City FC claimed the 2021 NISA Championship on Saturday at Keyworth Stadium.
What to know about the NISA Championship game at Keyworth Stadium
The NISA Championship will be held at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck on July 3. Detroit City FC will take on Los Angeles Force.
PHOTOS: Detroit City FC women's team defeats Muskegon 2-1 at Keyworth
The DCFC women's team defeated the Muskegon Risers during the season opener at Keyworth Stadium at Hamtramck.
Detroit City FC women's team to play first Keyworth game with fans this weekend
Detroit City Football Club's women's team played its inaugural season in an empty stadium because of the COVID pandemic.
PHOTOS: Last second goal leads Detroit City FC to victory during home opener
Detroit City Football Club defeated the Maryland Bobcats 1-0 during the 2021 home opener at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.
Detroit City FC supporters maintain community during pandemic, prep for return to Keyworth
Detroit City Football Club fans adapted to maintain the community that supporters value during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Detroit City FC releases season tickets as fans prepare to return to Keyworth
Detroit City Football Club season tickets are being released in phases as the team gets ready to welcome fans in person for the first time in a year and a half.