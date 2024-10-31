Detroit clerk to discuss election day preparations as early voting numbers climb

The Detroit City Clerk will be in Huntington Place on Thursday morning at the site where the city's central counting board is located.

Clerk Janice Winfrey will be holding a general election press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss preparations and expected turnout ahead of the Nov. 5 election. FOX 2 will stream the conference in the live player above.

Winfrey previously told FOX 2 that she is hoping for around 50-55% turnout among registered voters in Detroit. Making sure voters are participating in elections is her top priority each election.

Additionally, with the help of early voting and absentee votes being tabulated ahead of election day, she set her sights on having 100% of Detroit's results reported by the end of election night.

As of Thursday morning, Detroit residents had returned 111,184 absentee ballots and 21,638 people had voted early.

Despite it being a new process, early voting in Detroit has continued to break daily records with 3,210 being cast on Oct. 30.