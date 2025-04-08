How police tracked down suspect after murdered women, child found inside burning vehicle in Detroit

article

The Brief A man is facing federal weapons charges after a child and two women who had been murdered were found inside a burning vehicle over the weekend in Detroit. Police used license plate readers to track down Edward Redding. Redding allegedly fled police several times before finally being caught after crashing.



Court documents reveal how investigators quickly tracked down a suspect accused of murdering a child and two women over the weekend in Detroit.

According to federal court documents, police began reviewing license plate reader data after the bodies were found in a burning vehicle on Detroit's west side Sunday morning. This led them to 29-year-old Edward Redding.

The backstory:

A vehicle fire was reported around 5:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of Milford and 30th. Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found three bodies burned beyond recognition. The bodies were identified as a woman, her mother, and her 9-year-old niece. According to officials, the two women had been shot, and the child had been stabbed before the vehicle was torched.

Police previously said that they had a person of interest in custody, and officials confirmed that the person was one of the women's ex-boyfriends. The court filing expands on exactly what led them to that person, identified by federal authorities as Redding.

While reviewing license plate reader footage, police saw a Saturn Vue traveling in tandem with the vehicle that the victims were found inside about 25 minutes before the fire was reported. The Vue, which is registered to Redding, was then seen leaving the area of the fire without the other vehicle traveling near it, according to court documents.

Dig deeper:

A "be on the lookout" was issued to officers in Detroit after Redding was identified as a suspect in the triple murder. Officers searched for the Vue, and started mobile surveillance on the car after it was located. The Vue was eventually spotted in River Rouge, but Redding allegedly fled police. Michigan State Police troopers then responded to assist.

Redding allegedly fled Detroit police a second time. He was spotted again by MSP troopers on southbound I-75. Police tried to stop Redding on the freeway, but he fled again, started to exit to northbound Schaefer, and veered back onto I-75. He then got off at southbound Schaefer and continued through several red lights. Redding turned onto Fort, where he was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Eventually, the Vue got a flat tire. Still, Redding continued driving until he lost control at Fort and Schaefer and crashed into the median. According to court documents, he fled the Vue on foot but was arrested shortly after.

While searching the Vue, police found a handgun. Redding is a felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms. His criminal record includes armed robbery and carjacking convictions, and he was paroled last summer.

According to the court filing, Redding told detectives that he bought the car after he was released from prison and did not know the gun was in the vehicle. He also said he ran from police because he's on parole. However, he later said he knew the gun was in the car and fled because of the weapon, documents said. He also allegedly said he was planning to give the gun back to whomever left it in his car.

Since the gun was manufactured outside of Michigan, Redding is facing a federal felon in possession of a firearm charge. He has not been charged locally for the murders.

As part of the investigation, police also searched a home on the city's east side. During that search, they allegedly discovered a murder scene and a 4-year-old boy who had been left alone for an unknown amount of time. That boy is related to the victims.

What they're saying:

When speaking to the media Monday, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said he couldn't say much about the case since it was an open investigation. He only referred to Redding as a person of interest and did not identify him by name.

"With a case like this, it upset me as well, and it upset our community, and it can create a sense of fear," Bettison said, adding that the crime was an isolated incident.

An investigation is ongoing, and police are still seeking tips.