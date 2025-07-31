Detroit Coast Guard saves 3 people from stranded sailboat on Lake Erie
FOX 2 - Three people were rescued from a 29-foot sailboat on Lake Erie by the Detroit Coast Guard Air Station.
The backstory:
The sailboat was stranded near Middle Bass Island, Ontario with the Coast Guard being notified at 12:13 a.m. Thursday that the vessel ran aground.
The air station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew transported the three people, who are in stable condition, to Port Clinton, Ohio.
"The sector issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launched Station Marblehead’s Response Boat—Medium," said the Coast Guard in a statement.
The responding helicopter crew deployed a rescue swimmer who hoisted all three passengers on the boat into the helicopter.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Coast Guard Air Station Detroit.
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: A United States Coast Guard logo is displayed on a rescue boat on September 28, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)