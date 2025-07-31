Detroit Coast Guard saves 3 people from stranded sailboat on Lake Erie

article

The Brief A sailboat with three people aboard ran aground on Lake Erie. The incident happened at midnight Thursday, near Middle Bass Island, Ontario. The Detroit Coast Guard Air Station responded, rescuing the three people.



Three people were rescued from a 29-foot sailboat on Lake Erie by the Detroit Coast Guard Air Station.

The backstory:

The sailboat was stranded near Middle Bass Island, Ontario with the Coast Guard being notified at 12:13 a.m. Thursday that the vessel ran aground.

The air station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew transported the three people, who are in stable condition, to Port Clinton, Ohio.

"The sector issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launched Station Marblehead’s Response Boat—Medium," said the Coast Guard in a statement.

The responding helicopter crew deployed a rescue swimmer who hoisted all three passengers on the boat into the helicopter.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Coast Guard Air Station Detroit.