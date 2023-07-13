Detroit community activist dies at 58, remembered as 'a giant among us'

"What I have to do, is fix what they did," said Brenda Hill.

For those that know her, that statement was quintessential Brenda Hill working to fix what ails us. Another Detroit community activist - gone too soon.

Hill died unexpectedly at her home - she was 58 years old.

"What I saw was a fierce fighter who was just determined to actually get things done," said Bishop James Williams.

Williams is the faith-based program manager for Crime Stoppers of Michigan.

"The first time I met Brenda it was in a relationship to the fact that she had lost a son to violence in the street," he said.

In April of 2009, Brenda's son Brandan Rogers and his friend were carjacked and killed leaving a nightclub.

It launched Brenda Hill into a lifetime of activism with mothers of murdered children.

"I met Brenda during the family meetings at Crime Stoppers - she has been a huge advocate for gun violence prevention and prevention of violence as a whole," said Mia Reid.

Reid lost her son Charles Reid and his cousin to gun violence - Brenda was there for her and so many others.

"She has marched with me numerous times in the community, she has volunteered with me - she has helped me on emotional levels," she said. "We were in that club that nobody wants to join."

Brenda Hill wore so many different hats - not only with mothers of murdered children but with Crime Stoppers - as a radio host - as a candidate for office - all of it with the goal of helping others.

"Brenda went on to expand her work," said Williams. "Not just dealing with crime and violence, but dealing with a lot of those social issues that create the cycle of crime and violence."

"She addressed so many different areas - it wasn't just gun violence - it was also poverty - it was also discrimination," Reid said.

And still - there's so much more to do.

"Brenda went to the grave with her son's murder still unsolved," Williams said.

"What she's leaving behind - we're going to help pick up for her and keep on.," said Hassan Williams of Crime Stoppers.

"We must bring action and we must bring change and we must be those boots on the ground - and that's what Brenda Hill was - she was boots on the ground," said Reid.

Boots that will be hard to fill.

"She was a giant among us and is going to be well missed," said Hassan.