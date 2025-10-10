Detroit community demands city to shut down concrete company

The Brief Kronos Concrete, located in Detroit, has been operating for the past three years. The company has a sign stating it doesn't crush concrete on-site, but the people who live near them say it kicks up a lot of dust.



Dust, debris, and noise—Detroiters are saying a concrete company is polluting their East Side neighborhood, and they're asking the city to shut the place down.

Big picture view:

Kronos Concrete, located off McNichols, has been operating for the past three years.

The company has a sign stating it doesn't crush concrete on-site, but the people who live here say this place kicks up a whole lot of dust. Take a look at this video of a dust cloud that a local activist group sent to the city. Today, they held a rally with State Senator Stephanie Chang, Abdul El-Sayed, and other community leaders to raise awareness about the claims of pollution in this neighborhood.

This is located within a mile of six different schools and is near the historic Black neighborhood of Conant Gardens.

What they're saying:

"What about the older people? What about the children? The neighbors over here say they have to put on masks to let their children outside to play," said Diana Tucker Morris. "That's directly in front of their homes. How could the other street, Moran? Those people have been there for years. Why would they need to suffer with this dust, dirt, and pollution in their air?"

"Breathing that every day has health consequences," said U.S. Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed. "I did go to medical school, but you don't have to go to medical school to understand that."

"Kronos has led to increases in asthma, coughing, and more serious conditions. It's no wonder people are standing up for themselves, finding ways to protect their families," said State Senator Stephanie Chang. "The facility opened illegally before getting proper permits from the city, and the company is linked to the Maroun Family."

The other side:

The City of Detroit released a statement reading:

"Kronos is operating legally in an area that is zoned industrial, and we do not have the legal authority to shut it down. An Environmental Specialist visits the site three times a week and has not observed a violation related to fugitive dust. Kronos has provided a fugitive dust plan, which it appears to be following. An air monitor near the facility has shown no elevated levels."

So the city is aware of these health claims—we will see what happens next.