Detroit community group makes several whistle kits in response to ICE operations

The Brief



One community group is blowing the whistle on ICE, and they are working to empower others to do the same after high-profile shootings and raids in Minneapolis.

Big picture view:

Protesters say it’s to warn the community that ICE is on the way. That’s exactly why a community group packed a church in Grosse Pointe Farms on Thursday night to make several whistle kits to give out to residents, organized protesters, and legal observers of ICE operations.

The group Eastside Indivisible Alliance held the community workshop at Grosse Pointe Congregational Church, saying ICE watchdogs have informed them of more targeted immigration operations taking place across the region.

What they're saying:

They say it’s a way to bring neighbors together while exposing what they call unlawful activities of the Trump administration.

"ICE is everywhere in Detroit. ICE is everywhere in the surrounding suburbs, and we’ve seen the whistle kits be very helpful and very impactful in places like Chicago, Minneapolis, and LA because it allows people to take better control of the situation when ICE comes to their neighborhood and tries to take their loved ones or their neighbors. They can alert everyone around them to what is going on," said anti-ICE organizer Avery.

"People really appreciate the sense of community that comes from doing stuff like this, and it gives them a place where they can talk about what’s going on right now and feel supported. We’re really glad we can offer that," said Charlie Tazzia.

Dig deeper:

Representatives for ICE and the Department of Homeland Security maintain their agents are conducting lawful, targeted immigration enforcement operations, enforcing the laws on the books, a cornerstone of President Trump’s promises during the 2024 campaign.

The feds have also reduced the number of agents on the ground in Minnesota following the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.