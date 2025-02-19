Detroit community mourns children lost to freezing tragedy, offers support services

The community joined together on Wednesday to pay their respects to two children who tragically lost their lives after officials believed they froze to death while living in the family vehicle.

Big picture view:

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s office organized the visitation and funeral for Darnell and A’Millah Curry, the 9 and 2-year-olds who are believed to have frozen to death as they lived with their mother and siblings in the family’s van.

Meanwhile, it was one of her first major projects as Detroit’s Deputy Mayor Melia Howard, and it could very well be the hardest one she’ll ever face.

"You know I have three children myself, and I’ve been working with the family since," said Howard said through tears. "I wanted to make sure I am here for the entirety of public viewing to support the family and the community."

Local perspective:

Wednesday’s visitation at New McFall Brothers Funeral Home was attended by community members who just wanted to show they care.

"Just to pay homage to the children, lift the family up in prayer, for support, that is all. Not here to judge the mother or what happened," said one attendee.

What you can do:

Many in the community wish they could have made a difference. As they come out to show its support, the City of Detroit wants residents to know services are available for those who need help.

"If you have children, and you are out in the cold in your car, please call. We will lay eyes on you because that is the goal, and an intake worker will come directly to you. We will get you a lift, get you to a family shelter, and then start the process of getting you back stable."

The number to call is 866-313-2520.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday at Triumph Church. It takes place as the City of Detroit continues to investigate how this tragedy took place and work to get the family into a home.