Detroit Cookie Co. opening St. Clair Shores location in former Harper Bakery
ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Cookie Co. is expanding to St. Clair Shores.
The cookie business announced the new location at 25600 Harper Ave., replacing Harper Bakery, which has been open for more than 40 years.
It's the fourth location for Detroit Cookie Co., which also has stores in Ferndale, Ann Arbor, and Grand Rapids.
The menu of traditional and stuffed cookies rotates. Check the current menu here.