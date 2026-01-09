Detroit councilwoman to ICE: Get out of the city

The Brief In the wake of the deadly ICE shooting in Minnesota, a Detroit councilwoman has a message for the federal agency. Gabriela Santiago-Romero wants ICE out of Detroit, claiming they don't make the city more safe.



As aftershocks continue nationally following the fatal shooting by ICE of a Minneapolis woman, a Detroit councilwoman wants the federal law enforcement branch out of the city.

Local perspective:

Gabriela Santiago-Romero made a plea to get federal agents out of Detroit and sent memos echoing that message.

It is motivated by what she saw unfold Wednesday. During an immigration crackdown by the Trump administration — an ICE agent shot and killed 37-year-old mother Renee Good.

ICE says the shooting was in self-defense, but other politicians — including Santiago-Romero disagree.

"I believe Detroiters know that ICE is not making us any safer," she said. "I think seeing and witnessing what we just saw happen is a big red flag that ICE needs to be out of our city. ICE needs to be out of all of our cities."

FOX 2: "Knowing that (Detroiters) are confiding in you. How do you feel emotionally given these people are afraid of doing everyday things?"

"It’s incredibly humbling," she said. "Because although you’re full of fear, after a few days, when you have no money in your account and when your children are hungry, you have to go back to work.

"And people go back to work, they leave their homes terrified and oftentimes are picked up for making that choice of taking care of themselves and their family. So, it is incredibly heartbreaking."

Vice President JD Vance called Good's death tragic, but avoidable, saying she aimed her vehicle at the ICE agent.

"I’m not happy that this woman lost her life, I’m not happy was there at a protest violating the law by interfering with a law enforcement action," he said. "I think we can all recognize that the best way to turn down the temperature is to tell people to take their concerns about immigration policy to the ballot box.

"Stop insulting and stop inciting violence against our law enforcement officers."

Santiago-Romero believes we don’t need ICE in Detroit because we have other agencies to protect against immigration and crime.

She also pointed to the solutions the city has taken to reduce crime — including investing in our neighborhoods.

Inset: Detroit Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero. Large picture: An anti-ICE protest in SW Detroit on Friday.