Detroit couple sentenced to prison for scamming Unemployment Insurance Agency out of $680K+ during pandemic

A Detroit couple will spend time in prison for their role in an Unemployment Insurance Agency scheme.

Johnny Richardson, 27, was sentenced to 97 months in prison and Micahia Taylor, 28, was sentenced to 30 months in prison. They must also pay $683,555 in restitution. They both pleaded guilty conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in 2021.

According to federal authorities, Richardson and Taylor conspired with Brandi Hawkins, a former contract employee for the UIA, to commit fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At a time when thousands of people across Michigan were out of work because of the pandemic, these defendants were stealing benefits that should have gone to those trying to sustain their families," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division.

Richardson and Taylor, either themselves or through others, filed dozens of fraudulent unemployment claims in Michigan and across at least four other states. Some claims filed by Richardson and Taylor used their own personal information, while others used stolen identities.

Richardson and Taylor then provided Hawkins information on these claims, and Hawkins helped fraudulently release funds. At least $683,555 was disbursed fraudulently.

Hawkins was sentenced last October to 58 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,793,186. This is the amount of fraudulently disbursed funds she received, officials said.

"The defendants in this case used the COVID-19 pandemic to line their pockets with government funds earmarked to help those in need," stated U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "My office is committed to rooting out and holding responsible those who exploited this crisis for their own personal gain."