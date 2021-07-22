Detroit cracks down on landlords slow to clean up flooding damage

Weeks after massive rainfall hit metro Detroit. This woman who wants to remain anonymous, says her landlord is not helping to restore the place she calls home.

"There's been no communication as to the expected time, as to getting the equipment in, the hot water tank and furnace which is also out," she said.

Upset and tired of waiting for her landlord, she contacted the city of Detroit for help

"We schedule those addresses within 24 hours upon receiving them," said Jessica Parker, chief enforcement officer, Detroit.

The city sent out inspectors to rental properties and this woman says it's a welcomed sight.

"The management company is not doing what they need to do, who is holding them accountable?" she said.

"I found some debris and sanitizing issues, but the biggest thing is that we're missing the hot water tank and the furnace," Bryan Bahm, inspector, City of Detroit.

But the management company for St. Antoine Gardens in Detroit says it is on the case. They said five households with items remaining in the basement have not agreed to sign a waiver to accept clean up assistance, nor have they removed the belongings themselves.

"Unfortunately I don't have that letter," said Parker. "And I would love to see if any of the tenants can produce that waiver that was given to them. Until then, my steps are still enforcement and I need to hear from them in three days."

The city of Detroit is cracking down on any landlord believed to be jeopardizing the safety of their tenants.

"We're going to issue a seven-day correction order to landlords," Parker said. "We are going to give you time to correct the violation. If we find out you're not doing anything, then we are going to issue a ticket. up to $500 a day."

FOX reached out to the management company for St Antoine Gardens and we're told in part:

"Replacement appliances have been ordered and received - the process for continued cleaning and installation will continue after we progress with required protocols; we are following state and federal guidelines for the removal of the materials in the basements, and we will know more about the timeline for next steps soon."

Renters say they're grateful the city of Detroit is stepping in.

"It's definitely a relief," she said.

If you have flood damage at your rental property in Detroit that has not been addressed and would like an inspection go HERE.

The entire statement is below:

Since the flooding occurred and the stormwater management system was overwhelmed, the property management team has been in regular communication with residents regarding the steps needed to restore the affected areas of the townhomes. One step includes the removal of damaged personal belongings to prepare for cleaning and appliance installation.

The property management company contracted with a vendor to remove damaged personal belongings from the basement. In all but five households, the removal of items has been completed, and appliances have been removed in preparation for next steps; the five households with items remaining in the basement have not agreed to sign the waiver to accept assistance, nor have they removed the belongings themselves.

Replacement appliances have been ordered and received - the process for continued cleaning and installation will continue after we progress with required protocols; we are following state and federal guidelines for the removal of the materials in the basements, and we will know more about the timeline for next steps soon.

- Millennia Housing Management, Ltd.