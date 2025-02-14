Detroit double murder: Man and woman shot to death on west side, suspect arrested

article

Detroit Police say they have a suspect in custody for the double murder of a man and woman on the city's west side early Friday morning.

According to Detroit Police, the two victims were both shot to death inside a home just off of Finkell between Greenfield and Hubbell Ave.

Police said the two victims were killed inside the home by another man who was taken into custody without incident.

The victims' names have not been released.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, has also not been identified by police.

No other details were provided by police.