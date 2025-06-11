Detroit double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

The Brief A Shotspotter alert notified Detroit police of a shooting on the city's east side Tuesday night. When officers arrived, a man suffering a gunshot wound directed them to a man who had been shot to death.



One man is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday night on Detroit's east side.

A Shotspotter notification led police to Coram Street near 7 Mile and Moross roads.

The backstory:

"They (police officers) were approached by a non-fatally wounded victim who directed them to the outside of the location," said Detroit Police Capt. John Stewart.

Stewart said the officers were brought to a porch of a home on Coram, where they found another man suffering a gunshot wound. That victim was pronounced dead, while the other victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

What's next:

Police said no arrests have been made, and they are still working to locate the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.