Detroit double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One man is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday night on Detroit's east side.
A Shotspotter notification led police to Coram Street near 7 Mile and Moross roads.
The backstory:
"They (police officers) were approached by a non-fatally wounded victim who directed them to the outside of the location," said Detroit Police Capt. John Stewart.
Stewart said the officers were brought to a porch of a home on Coram, where they found another man suffering a gunshot wound. That victim was pronounced dead, while the other victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
What's next:
Police said no arrests have been made, and they are still working to locate the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
The Source: FOX 2 interviewed Detroit Police Capt. John Stewart for this story.