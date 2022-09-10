Detroit Drip fashion event celebrates black entrepreneurs at Riverside Marina on Sunday

Black Leaders Detroit (BLD) is hosting a fashion event celebrating black designers and entrepreneurs in Detroit.

Detroit Drip is being held at the Riverside Marina on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registered businesses will showcase a model in an outfit of their choice.

The audience votes for who represents Detroit Drip in these categories: formal, urban, men's and women's apparel.

A black-led business will be awarded an unrestricted $5,000 grant.

Tickets are $30 and can be bought at detroitdrip.org. All proceeds will fund BLD's mission to provide financial support for diverse social and community impact projects originated and led by Detroiters of African descent.

BLD has funded $568,000 to black-led businesses and organizations through cooperative economics. The organization strives to diminish socioeconomic disparities.