A Detroit evolution from Devils' Night to Angels' and now Halloween in the D

For decades, the night before Halloween was once known as 'Devil’s Night' which transformed into Angel’s Night.

Today, it’s simply Halloween in the D. The day has come a long way, arriving at a family-friendly celebration focused on community and fun.

So, in Detroit, the night before Halloween has a pretty unique history, which peaked around the 1970s and 80s.

Unfortunately, it got that name because it was associated with a lot of arson and vandalism. People would set fires and it was kind of a rough time for the city.

In the mid-1990s, the city of Detroit really started pushing back against that reputation. They introduced what they called Angel’s Night, which was basically a community-led initiative to take back the night.

Volunteers would patrol neighborhoods, and keeping an eye out for trouble.

Fast forward to 2018 and Halloween in the D was created, making it a family-friendly celebration with city-sponsored events and activities.

It’s kind of evolved from something pretty rough and chaotic into something that’s really about community and fun.

Hilary Golston, FOX 2: "There’s been a transformation from Devil's Night to Angels' Night, to Halloween in the D. What does that look like?"

"It looks like community engagement," said Steele Hughes, from the City of Detroit. "It is all about safe, clean and convenient fun in the city. Growing up, my mom was a firefighter - and she had to go out and do her rounds. My whole childhood was being in the backseat of the fire car patrolling the city to make sure nothing happened.

"That's why getting the Fire Department involved in this initiative was very important. They can still have their family moments and enjoy Halloween."

Data shows in 1984 there were more than 800 fires over a three-day period. In 2023 and 204 there were only eight fires per year.