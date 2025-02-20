Detroit family grieving after losing son to deadly shooting

A Metro Detroit family is grieving after their son was shot and killed on Coyle Street near Keeler on Detroit’s west side one week prior.

What we know:

Edward Clark and his family are still working their way through a devastating personal loss that truly hit home, when his son, Edward Clark III was one of two people killed during an early morning shooting at the family home.

He was 39.

"Edward was one of the most beautiful kids," Clark said. "He’s the life of the room. He comes in, he makes everyone happy. He makes everyone happy."

The family says the other victim was a woman in her 20s who was one of Edward's good friends.

The Clark family says the accused shooter was their very own nephew who Detroit Police arrested after the gunfire.

"He has mental issues," Clark said. "If he’s not good on his meds, can’t nobody tell us what happened because the only three people who know is him and the other two down there. Two of them ain’t here anymore."

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is still not known. Word of Edward Clark’s death sent shock waves throughout the region, stunning his co-workers at ‘Jax Kar Wash' in Southfield.

"He was a good loving caring person," said co-worker Charles Wilson. "He was like sweet, down the Earth. I just saw a good going person and he worked here. I don’t know how many years ago, but I’ve been here for a little while and it's sad that he had to go."

Meantime, Edward's family is struggling to say goodbye. They have put a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

If you wish to donate, you can do so by tapping here.