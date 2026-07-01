Detroit family on the search for missing woman who is pregnant

The Brief Denijah Myers was last seen around 6 Mile and Lahser, and officials say she lived in the area with her family. Her family is very worried and says this is unlike her. They told me Denijah does have some mental health conditions, and they just want to know that she and her baby are safe.



A Detroit family is hoping for answers after the disappearance of 21-year-old Denijah Myers. She’s more than six months pregnant and has been missing for a week.

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Denijah Myers was last seen around 6 Mile and Lahser, and officials say she lived in the area with her family. It was around 10 or 11 in the evening on Wednesday, June 24, when she was last spotted.

Her family is very worried and says this is unlike her. She usually posts to social media and answers her calls and texts, but it’s been radio silence for a week.

They told me Denijah does have some mental health conditions, and they just want to know that she and her baby are safe.

"She's a light everywhere she goes. Everyone loves her. Is it unlike her to not be picking up her phone and stuff like that? This is unlike her most of the time. If she's upset or something, she would call someone or ask to go somewhere else, and the family will know where she's at because she typically would go to an aunt's house or, you know, my house."

"To my sister, Nija, twin, Ladybug, we love you, and we want you home. We're waiting for you. We have people all over the world, north, south, east, west, looking for you, waiting for you to come home, making sure you're safe. We just want to send this message to let you know that we're waiting for you."

What you can do:

If you have any information, if you saw this young woman, make sure you call the Detroit Police Department. They are investigating.

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