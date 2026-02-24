Detroit family shares heartache after child dies in a car crash: Family opens GoFundMe

The Brief Nine-year-old Fatoumata Sadio Diallo was a passenger in a vehicle that police say was hit by a teen who was driving recklessly. Her life tragically ended Friday night. A GoFundMe has been started to help cover the family’s medical expenses.



A Detroit family is sharing their heartache after a child died in a car crash shortly after they left a Ramadan holiday observance.

Big picture view:

Nine-year-old Fatoumata Sadio Diallo was a passenger in a vehicle that police say was hit by a teen who was driving recklessly.

Her life tragically ended Friday night. Her cousin, Aaisha Bah, became emotional as she recalled those final moments.

"She wanted to be a teacher. She was a happy little girl who was full of life," Bah said.

Bah was driving Fatoumata and other family members home from Ramadan festivities when investigators say a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Gregory Austin ran through a traffic light and crashed into Bah’s vehicle. The crash happened Friday night on the Southfield Freeway service drive near Tireman Avenue.

Bah, her daughter and a family friend were injured.

Fatoumata died from her injuries a short time later.

Dig deeper:

Austin was arraigned in court Tuesday and faces several charges, including reckless driving causing death. He was given a $50,000 cash-surety bond.

"They have caused something in our family that is unforgettable," Bah said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help cover the family’s medical expenses.