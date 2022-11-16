Detroit Fire, EMS staffing shortages lead both to combine roles in struggle to meet demand

The shortage of first responders is being felt across the country and Detroit is no different. According to the Detroit Fire Fighters Association, the city is down 200 firefighters and 100 EMS workers.

But there is a plan to address that shortage. The problem, according to the union, is the plan isn't being put into action and it's leading to other issues.

Detroit firefighters and EMS often work hand in hand, so it made sense during the last contract negotiation to combine the roles into a single position.

"All our EMS employees will start to be brought over to the fire department and act in a dual role," said Thomas Gehart, union president.

One advantage for dual responsibilities is more pay - and a shared role.

"For 12 hours of your 24-hour shift, they will be on an EMS rig and the other 12 on a fire squad or truck," he said.

Fire Commissioner Charles Simms said the process is underway.

"We have classes going on every month," Simms said. "And it will take some time because we don't want to deplete EMS to do this crossover training. For some of the EMS members, it is going to take 8 to 10 weeks to train them."

Meanwhile, the shortage is taking a toll on current firefighters and EMS.

"We are bringing in probably 25 to 50 guys on overtime on the fireside, daily." Gehart said.

Even with the overtime.

"We are two to five EMS rigs down every day," he added.

Which means when you call for emergency help, someone will come but, according to union president, they are limited in what they can do.

"A gunshot wound," Gehart said."They need a surgeon, they don't need us. They need us to get them to the hospital quick and if we don’t have the ambulance coming for transport, us being there trying to keep that person going, its not helping."

Despite the challenges, the union says the current first responders are doing all it can, going on 450 to 500 runs a day.

"The overtime is killing these guys but thank God they are coming in and working because we wouldn’t be able to function if they didn't," Gehart said.

All parties agree they are not far from a solution.

"We are on the same page," Simms said. "Administration and union, we want to get these members crossed over as quicklyas possible but we have to do it in a strategic manner."

One strategy is pay them now.

"The money is there," Gehart said. "It was in the budget for these members to be brought over within the last year. I’m not sure why we can’t put the stamp on it and move forward."

"We’re investigating that right now," Simms said. "We've had different conversations on how we can retain our EMS employees. And I will say, one issue is, that there is a medical shortage across the country."

"They are hiring," who said. "I get it, but (this) wasn’t done right. And you can’t make promises to these guys and gals that are out here doing 20 runs a shift and going home beat down. It’s not right."

About 30 to 40 members are running out of patience and have left for other departments offering more pay.