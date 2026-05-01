Detroit firefighter honored after saving woman from burning car on city’s west side

The Brief A firefighter in Detroit is being called a hero after saving a woman from a burning car. Thanks to his courage and quick action back on Jan. 7 on the city’s west side, Latishia Collins lived, and her family is overjoyed and grateful.



A Detroit firefighter is being hailed a hero after rescuing a woman from a burning vehicle. On Friday, that firefighter was honored and also had the chance to reconnect with the woman he saved.

Big picture view:

"Heroic" is the word describing Detroit firefighter Donald Faulkner, who dove into the back of a burning car to save 52-year-old Latishia Collins.

"I realized she was in there, heard her screaming, looked at the car, and figured out the best way to get her out," Faulkner said.

Thanks to his courage and quick action back on Jan. 7 on the city’s west side, Collins lived, and her family is overjoyed and grateful.

"I’m very grateful for him. I even told my mom when she woke up—she didn’t know what was going on," said Collins’ daughter, Tanisha Morgan. "I told her if it wasn’t for the firefighters, any second later you wouldn’t be here. It was so bad."

Faulkner has been a firefighter with Detroit Fire for nine years and was commemorated for his heroism on Friday. Meanwhile, he had the chance to meet Collins in DMC’s intensive care unit.

"It’s a blessing, a breath of fresh air," said Faulkner. "After they go to the hospital, we don’t normally know what’s going on. When I got to meet her again, and she’s under better circumstances, it was a relief to know she’s doing better."

She has a long road to recovery ahead, having undergone multiple surgeries and will also need to learn to walk again.

What they're saying:

Meanwhile, the family had a message for the Detroit Fire Department:

"Thank you to the Detroit firefighters. I’m really thankful and grateful for them. I feel like they deserve more recognition than they get," they said.

And a message to Collins from firefighter Faulkner:

"Still praying for you and looking forward to that chili she was talking about, she said she makes a mean chili," he said.