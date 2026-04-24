Suspect accused of killing Melvindale police officer removed from courtroom after another outburst

The Brief Michael Lopez, who is accused of killing Melvindale police Cpl. Mohamed Said, was removed from the courtroom Friday after having another outburst during his trial. Lopez became angry that his lawyer did not object to a video being admitted to evidence. Before court started for the day, Lopez was alerted that he would be removed from the courtroom if he spoke out of turn.



The man accused of killing Melvindale police Cpl. Mohamed Said is barred from the courtroom during his trial after another outburst Friday.

Michael Lopez, 45, was told at the beginning of the day Friday that he would be removed from the courtroom if he spoke out of turn again during the hearing. This order was given because Lopez told off his lawyer in front of jurors Thursday.

Lopez was removed after he became angry when his attorney, John McWilliams, had no objection to a video being admitted into evidence. After McWilliams said he did not object, Lopez began complaining.

"What else is new, man? What else is new? You ain't gonna object to (expletive) are you?" Lopez said. "You're not gonna help me fight, are you?"

Lopez continued his rant as the judge tried to get him to stop.

"You're not gonna help submit the evidence of him assaulting my daughter, and my family filing a complaint on Said," Lopez said.

No evidence has been provided that Said had ever been the subject of a complaint from Lopez's family, and the comment was not addressed further.

Dig deeper:

Lopez had another outburst Thursday that was also directed at his lawyer.

As court ended for the day, Lopez said he wanted to tell jurors that he was firing McWilliams.

"He don't give a (expletive) about my life no more," Lopez said. "I'm telling you that this guy doesn't care about my life no more. He ain't my lawyer no more."

On Friday morning, his request for a new attorney was denied.

What's next:

Lopez was moved to a cell in the court building, where he will be able to listen to the trial.