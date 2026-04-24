Metro Detroit weather: One more day of warmth, with some thunderstorms later
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We'll keep the warmth for one more day and toss in some storms, mainly later.
High temps will be in the mid to high 70s.
Though we'll probably see a few showers or storms bubble up mid-day, our best bet for rain is coming late with widespread showers and storms by this evening.
Severe weather isn't terribly likely, but a touch of instability shows up later today and that may be just enough to support localized gusty winds which justifies a marginal risk for severe weather.
Rain totals wind up .25-.75" for most, but a couple spots may wind up at 1"+ which would lead to some flooding issues. Most of us don't wind up on the high end.
We're dry and cooler for the weekend with a bigger cooldown coming by the end of next week, with temps dropping into the 50s.