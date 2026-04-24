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Metro Detroit weather: One more day of warmth, with some thunderstorms later

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  April 24, 2026 6:35am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit
Warm day with storms later

Warm day with storms later

Metro Detroit will get one more day of warmth before temps dip for the weekend. 

The Brief

    • Highs will be in the 70s again Friday before dropping.
    • Storms are expected later, but they aren't likely to be severe. 
    • Temps in the 60s will fade even more next week, with 50s to end the week.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We'll keep the warmth for one more day and toss in some storms, mainly later. 

High temps will be in the mid to high 70s.

Though we'll probably see a few showers or storms bubble up mid-day, our best bet for rain is coming late with widespread showers and storms by this evening. 

Severe weather isn't terribly likely, but a touch of instability shows up later today and that may be just enough to support localized gusty winds which justifies a marginal risk for severe weather. 

Rain totals wind up .25-.75" for most, but a couple spots may wind up at 1"+ which would lead to some flooding issues. Most of us don't wind up on the high end. 

We're dry and cooler for the weekend with a bigger cooldown coming by the end of next week, with temps dropping into the 50s.

Weather Forecast