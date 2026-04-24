Metro Detroit weather: One more day of warmth, with some thunderstorms later

The Brief Highs will be in the 70s again Friday before dropping. Storms are expected later, but they aren't likely to be severe. Temps in the 60s will fade even more next week, with 50s to end the week.



We'll keep the warmth for one more day and toss in some storms, mainly later.

High temps will be in the mid to high 70s.

Though we'll probably see a few showers or storms bubble up mid-day, our best bet for rain is coming late with widespread showers and storms by this evening.

Severe weather isn't terribly likely, but a touch of instability shows up later today and that may be just enough to support localized gusty winds which justifies a marginal risk for severe weather.

Rain totals wind up .25-.75" for most, but a couple spots may wind up at 1"+ which would lead to some flooding issues. Most of us don't wind up on the high end.

We're dry and cooler for the weekend with a bigger cooldown coming by the end of next week, with temps dropping into the 50s.