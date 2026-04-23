Republican Michigan governor candidate Perry Johnson files lawsuit against Rep. John James

The Brief A candidate for Michigan Governor is suing a fellow candidate. Perry Johnson filed a lawsuit against Congressman John James, arguing the phrase "John James Governor" illegally suggests he already holds the office. This case centers around the wording of John James’ campaign, claiming that the phrase "John James Governor" without the word "for" violates Michigan election law



A Republican candidate for Michigan governor is suing one of his primary opponents, claiming his campaign branding misleads voters.

Big picture view:

Perry Johnson filed a lawsuit against Congressman John James, arguing the phrase "John James Governor" illegally suggests he already holds the office.

This case centers around the wording of John James’ campaign, claiming that the phrase "John James Governor" without the word "for" violates Michigan election law because it could give voters the impression James is the incumbent.

Johnson is now asking a judge to order James to stop using the phrase and remove it from ads, social media, and campaign materials altogether.

The lawsuit was filed in Ingham County Circuit Court. Johnson’s campaign argues state law makes it a misdemeanor for a candidate to use campaign material that falsely suggests they hold an office they don’t currently have.

Dig deeper:

The complaint points to signs, videos, social media posts, and campaign branding that use the phrase "John James Governor." Johnson is asking a judge to immediately order the campaign to stop using it and eventually destroy materials that include it.

FOX 2 caught up with Johnson on why he filed the suit.

"I understand if somebody’s been governor, they’re always governor—you can advertise governor," Johnson said. "If somebody is governor, advertise you’re governor. To go and run an ad and say you’re governor, even subliminally, it’s just not honest. Let’s face it, we don’t have voter ID. Republicans have been pushing for integrity in elections. Do you think it’s intentional he didn’t put the ‘for’ in there? I don’t know—how else would you miss it?"

The other side:

The John James campaign sent a statement saying:

"Perry Johnson’s desperate ploy here will be just as successful as the $30 million he spent opposing President Trump. We wish him the best in getting on the ballot so he’s eligible to debate John James in the future."

I also caught up with an attorney not involved in the case to get his perspective on what this lawsuit could mean. He says he doesn’t think it will go far.

"The problem I see with this lawsuit is I don’t believe the county court in Ingham has proper jurisdiction. I believe the complaint should start within the exclusive province of the Secretary of State under the Michigan Campaign Finance Act. If that’s the case, they have to start there and find out what the process will be," said attorney Todd Perkins.

What's next:

John James will have to respond to the lawsuit. A judge could decide whether to temporarily block the use of the "John James Governor" phrase while the case moves forward.