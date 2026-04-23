LIST: $30 tickets available for these Metro Detroit summer concerts

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The Brief Thirty dollar concert tickets go on sale soon as part of Live Nation's Summer of Live promo. More than 60 Metro Detroit concerts are on the list. Tickets go on sale to the public on April 29.



Live Nation's $30 concert ticket deal is back, with dozens of Metro Detroit summer shows on the list.

The Summer of Live promo includes tickets to some of the biggest names in music, spanning genres. Artists on this year's concert list include Kid Cudi, Tim McGraw, Mellencamp, Wu-Tang Clan, and more.

The $30 price includes all fees.

Pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday for Live Nation All Access members, while public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 29.

Get tickets here.

$30 concerts

Little Caesars Arena

4/28 Demi Lovato with ADÉLA

5/31 Summer Walker with Monaleo and Odeal

6/25 Josh Groban with Jennifer Hudson

7/1 Lionel Richie & Earth, Wind & Fire

8/15 Bryan Adams with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

11/1 Man

11/8 ZAYN

Fox Theatre

5/13 Dethklok & Amon Amarth with Castle Rat

5/17 Ari Lennox with Lekan and PHABO

5/19 Charlie Puth with Daniel Seavey and Ally Salort

6/23 Marcus King Band with Penelope Road

6/29 An Evening with Chicago

Pine Knob Music Theatre

5/23 Kid Cudi with M.I.A., Big Boi and A-Trak

6/5 Kesha with Chromeo & Sizzy Rocket

6/16 MGK with Wiz Khalifa and Mod Sun

6/18 Santana & The Doobie Brothers

6/19 Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield & Dauzat St. Marie

6/21 Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots & Dorothy

6/27 Darius Rucker with Corey Kent, Lauren Alaina, and Austin Williams

7/1 The Pussycat Dolls with Lil’ Kim & Mya

7/3 The Guess Who with Don Felder

7/12 Luke Bryan with Shane Profitt, Lauren Watkins, RaeLynn and DJ Rock

7/13 Muse with Bloc Party & The Temper Trap

7/16 John Mellencamp

7/17 Hank Williams with Sammy Kershaw and Mary Kutter

7/18 The Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers with Southall

7/20 Mötley Crüe

7/26 KIDZ BOP LIVE

7/30 311 & Dirty Heads with Ocean Alley & ROME

7/31 Lynyrd Skynyrd & Foreigner with Six Gun Sally

8/1 Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band

8/2 Evanescence with Spiritbox & Nova Twins

8/4 Avenged Sevenfold & Good Charlotte

8/5 Train with Barenaked Ladies & Matt Nathanson

8/6 5 Seconds of Summer with The Band CAMINO

8/16 Five Finger Death Punch with Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire

8/21 Deep Purple with Kansas

8/22 Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson, Stephen Wilson Jr, Sierra Hull and Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble

8/23 TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue

8/28 Tim McGraw with 49 Winchester

8/29 Toto with Christopher Cross & The Romantics

9/4 Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson with The Hu & Orgy

9/6 Wu-Tang Clan with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

9/13 Breaking Benjamin with Chevelle, Starset & Kami Kehoe

9/15 $UICIDEBOY$ with Destroy Lenely, Shakewell, DRAIN, Black Kray & $lim Gucci

9/18 Babymetal with Halestorm & Violent Vira

9/24 Brooks & Dunn with David Lee Murphy & Willow Avalo

9/27 Staind with Seether, Hoobastank & Hinder

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

5/13 Yellowcard with New Found Glory and Plain White T's

5/21 Khalid with LAUV

5/23 The Kid LAROI with Tommy Richman and Wiz The MC

6/5 Parker McCollum with Max McNown and Kassi Ashton

6/9 Mt Joy

6/13 Turnpike Troubadours with Muscadine Bloodline and Katie Pruitt

6/25 Young the Giant with Cold World Kids and Almost Monday

7/10 Ted Nugent

7/15 Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell

8/15 Motionless in White with Lorna Shore, Fit for a King and Static Dress

8/19 Lindsey Stirling with PVRIS

8/20 Empire of the Sun with Polo & Pan and Midnight Generation

8/22 Billy Currington & Kip Moore with Kenny Whitmire

8/28 The Fray with Dashboard Confessional and Colony House

8/29 The Rock Orchestra

9/5 O.A.R. (…of a Revolution) with Gavin DeGraw and K.T. Tunstall

9/12 Dermot Kennedy with Jonah Kagen

9/29 Bleachers with This is Lorelai

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre