Detroit firefighter injured after falling through floor while battling fire

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 2, 2025 6:46am EDT
Detroit
A Detroit firefighter is receiving treatment at a hospital after falling through the fall of a home while battling a fire on the city's east side.

    • A Detroit firefighter suffered injuries, including burns, when he fell through the floor of a burning home.
    • Officials said a mayday call was made after other firefighters lost sight of the victim.
    • He was quickly recovered and taken to a hospital.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit firefighter was injured early Thursday when he fell through a floor and into a basement while battling a fire.

Crews were at a home in the 14200 block of Corbett near Chalmers around 5:20 a.m. when a mayday call was made. According to the fire department, a mayday call is made any time firefighters lose sight of each other while in a burning building.

It was discovered that the firefighter had fallen through the first floor and into the basement. He was quickly rescued and taken to a hospital for injuries he suffered, including burns. He is expected to recover.

Officials said the house appeared to be vacant, and no other injuries were reported. 

The Source: This information is from a Detroit Fire Department official. 

