Detroit firefighter injured after falling through floor while battling fire

The Brief A Detroit firefighter suffered injuries, including burns, when he fell through the floor of a burning home. Officials said a mayday call was made after other firefighters lost sight of the victim. He was quickly recovered and taken to a hospital.



A Detroit firefighter was injured early Thursday when he fell through a floor and into a basement while battling a fire.

Crews were at a home in the 14200 block of Corbett near Chalmers around 5:20 a.m. when a mayday call was made. According to the fire department, a mayday call is made any time firefighters lose sight of each other while in a burning building.

It was discovered that the firefighter had fallen through the first floor and into the basement. He was quickly rescued and taken to a hospital for injuries he suffered, including burns. He is expected to recover.

Officials said the house appeared to be vacant, and no other injuries were reported.