Detroit firefighters grieving death of own lifted up with special luncheon

The work never stops at Detroit Fire Department's Engine 59 on the city's northwest side, even as crews continue to grieve the heartbreaking loss of one of their own, Sgt. Sivad Johnson. He died last month while saving three girls from drowning in the Detroit River.

So the Ladies League of Detroit wrapped their arms around them and hosted a special lunch for Engine 59 Monday.

"I'm here even though some days I don't want to be because that's what I'm called to do; that's what he was called to do," said Detroit firefighter Jeffrey Rogers.

"It's a process. I know this is going to be a marathon and not a sprint. It's bigger than me. He meant a lot to coworkers here," said Sivad's brother, Jamal Johnson.

Firefighters say the 26-year veteran of the department died a hero in the Detroit River last month.

Johnson was off duty with his 10-year-old daughter on Belle Isle when he saw three girls struggling to swim. He immediately jumped in and helped save them but Johnson didn't make it back to shore.

"Not all heroes wear capes and what he did was very much selfless and it's not only the makeup of a firefighter, because I have some in my family, but also the makeup of the great spirit of the people of Detroit," said Laura Emerson, a Ladies League of Detroit member.

Johnson's loved ones gathered around the table Monday sharing memories, laughs and a warm meal. And while the donation is a small gesture, for these firefighters it's leaving a big impact.

"It's been a long couple weeks and anything to make it easier we totally appreciate," Rogers said.

"It's a great sense of community. It's great to be appreciated by everybody. They laid out a really good spread here. It's fire-house style," Johnson said.

The Ladies League of Detroit is also holding another lunch for Engine 59 again on Tuesday.