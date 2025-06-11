Detroit firefighters head to the top of the Renaissance Center for kitchen fire

The Brief A fire broke out on the 71st floor of the RenCen on Tuesday night. By the time crews got there, the flames were out.



A fire breaks out on the 71st floor of Detroit’s most iconic building.

Detroit firefighters made their way through the iconic Renaissance Center there to take on flames at the top.

What they're saying:

The call came at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night of reports of a fire at 'The Highlands' kitchen on the 71st floor.

By the time crews got there, the flames were out.

Fire suppression systems worked.

Crews helped to clear the smoke in the restaurant and one woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but thankfully her injuries were not critical.

Still, it raises the question among some, how do you fight a fire that high off the ground?

Dig deeper:

Captain Jamal Mickles says the answer is constant training.

He says the main challenge is just simply getting to the top of the building while carrying heavy gear and delivering water effectively.

For buildings like the RenCen, that training pairs with specialized equipment.