Detroit fireworks shooting still at large as police continue search

The Brief Two suspects in the Ford Fireworks shooting remain at large; police seek help to identify them from video footage. A 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman were shot; police responded quickly but no arrests yet. Chief Bettison emphasizes safety in clean zones; Detroiters hope the incident doesn't tarnish the city's image.



Twenty-four hours after a shooting in downtown Detroit, the search continues for the person police say pulled the trigger.

Two people were hurt but are expected to recover.

What they're saying:

Police are hoping someone from the public comes forward with information on the shooter's location and a person of interest. They say the entire crime was caught on security camera moments before the Detroit skyline lit up with the annual fireworks show.

FOX 2 cameras captured chaos as the sound of gunfire rang out. Chief Todd Bettison spoke to us Monday night after the crowds of thousands dispersed and the crime scene was secured.

"It happened at 10:04, right before the fireworks started. I had officers right in the area; they responded immediately," said Bettison. "This was just outside a clean zone, and when I’m going before city council asking for clean zones and making sure that areas where people can view it safely, this is the reason that we ask."

The backstory:

Two people were shot. The chief says a 17-year-old boy was the intended target, and a 22-year-old woman was also hit. One was hit in the leg, the other in the hand. Both are expected to survive.

Clear pictures provided by the police show exactly who law enforcement is looking for. According to Chief Todd Bettison, the person dressed in blue is the shooter, and the other is a person of interest.

Local perspective:

A day after the shooting, people's experiences at the show varied.

"I was at my apartment looking at them for a while, then I came down here to be in the midst of it, but it was so dangerous, so I had to go back home," said Detroiter Toni Readus.

"I don’t like being in the main crowd, but we stayed to the side. I’ll be back," said resident Lauren Holsey. "We were right outside my apartment; I’ll be back."

"I have teenage kids, and if they ever ask me to come downtown and hang out, the answer will be absolutely not," said resident Valentina Anderson.

What's next:

The shooting reportedly took place after a fight in a crowd of roughly 20 people. Investigators say the suspects ran into a nearby parking structure and got away.

Anyone with information should call the police, or if they want to remain anonymous, they can call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.