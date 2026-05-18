Detroit gas prices rise 2 cents in a week according to GasBuddy

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The Brief Prices in Metro Detroit have slightly risen over the past week. Since a month prior, gas prices in Detroit are 94 cents higher and stand at $1.67 higher than in 2025. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $4.10 while the highest was $5.39.



Gas prices in Detroit have risen nearly 2 cents in the past week, now averaging $4.76 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Since a month prior, gas prices in Detroit are 94 cents higher and stand at $1.67 higher than in 2025. The cheapest gas station in Detroit was priced at $4.10 on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.39.

The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $4.10 while the highest was $5.39.

GasBuddy also reported the other Michigan community gas prices:

Ann Arbor — $4.83, up 5.1 cents per gallon from last week's $4.78.

Flint — $4.78, up 22.8 cents per gallon from last week's $4.56.

Toledo — $4.44, down 21.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.65.

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Gas prices fall slightly nationally

Across the US, the average price of gas fell 1 cent per gallon, averaging $4.47 on Monday. The national average is up 45.2 cents from a month prior, standing $1.33 higher than in 2025.

"The national average price of gasoline spent much of last week drifting lower after jumping early in the week as oil prices softened on hopes that diplomatic progress between the U.S. and Iran could help ease supply concerns," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "However, that optimism faded after President Trump’s meeting with China’s Xi Jinping failed to produce a breakthrough on Iran, while renewed warnings toward Tehran have helped push oil prices higher again."

Diesel prices drop

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of diesel has decreased 0.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.62 per gallon.

What's next:

De Haan said markets may stay sensitive as global oil inventories tighten historically due to the US-Iran conflict.

"As a result, gasoline and diesel prices are likely to remain volatile, and with Memorial Day approaching, any sustained increase in oil prices could begin pushing retail fuel prices higher again in the weeks ahead," said De Haan.