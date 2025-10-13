Detroit Gompers students return to school for the first time since stabbing

The Brief Gompers Elementary-Middle School students were welcomed back Monday after a stabbing closed the school. A teen allegedly stabbed another classmate last week.



It was a heartfelt welcome back at Gompers Elementary-Middle School in Detroit as students returned for the first time after a classmate was stabbed in the school.

The backstory:

The incident happened on Wednesday where Detroit police say a mother allegedly walked into the school with a knife and gave it to her 14-year-old daughter. That teen used the knife to stab a 14-year-old classmate. The girl who was stabbed continues to recover from her injuries.

Security video inside the school showed that a metal detector was set off when the woman walked through it with the weapon, but she was not searched.

After the stabbing, the school was closed for the rest of the week.

"This is what the community does. This is the part that a lot of times people don’t see," said James Tate. "It really shocked a lot of us, saddened us, but we had to make sure that it wasn’t a situation where we left it there."

What they're saying:

That’s why so many people came to the school to welcome students back, to let them know they are safe and they are loved.

"We got a lot of work always to do in the district, but we still got a lot of work to do at Gompers. We gotta rebuild trust among families, our students, and our staff," said School Superintendent Dr. Nicholai Vitti.

For Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, there was a personal connection.

"My auntie used to be the principal here—41 years of service," he said. "The budget that we just enacted includes record funding for students, mental health and safety, and school buildings—the highest investment we’ve ever had in the history of the state of Michigan."

What's next:

Moving forward, school administrators are making changes when it comes to policies and procedures, as well as adding more staff.