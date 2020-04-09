Detroit gospel singer BeBe Winans reveals he and, mother and brother all diagnosed with COVID-19

Detroit's BeBe Winans has revealed he's recovering from COVID-19 but also talked about how contagious the virus was after his brother and mother were also diagnosed.

Winans, originally from Detroit, appeared on SiriusXM's The Joe Madison Show and detailed how he caught the coronavirus when he flew to Detroit to attend a funeral

He admitted that it was before the outbreak started but said he saw the news and didn't think it would happen to him.

"Sometimes, for some reason, we as a people when we look in and we look at television and various things that’s going on around us, we somehow say, that can’t happen to me for some reason," he said.

He said a friend passed away and he was flying into the Motor City from New York for the funeral when he caught the virus but he didn't know until after he returned home and started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

"I just started coughing out of nowhere....and then the fatigue came on, and the chills, and (my) appetite went away."

He called his doctor instead of going into a hospital for treatment.

Winans said his brother was hospitalized after he had a seizure and pneumonia set in and was hospitalized for '4 or 5 days'. - while his mom, Delores, also had it for a few days.

He said he learned it's important to use common sense.

“I’m just concrete in the subject matter that God is greater than everything. Yet, and still, it’s so important for us to use common sense,” he said. I’ve learned to be more grateful for life itself. Forget about homes and automobiles and all these things. You can’t take none of that (with you). That means nothing to you when your health is gone.”

