Detroit Grand Prix: Downtown businesses cashing in during busy event week

The Brief The Movement Festival has wrapped, and now Detroit will be extra busy with the Grand Prix. Restaurants and other businesses tell FOX 2 they have been appreciating the extra foot traffic. The Detroit Grand Prix begins Friday, May 30.



It has been a busy week for the Motor City after thousands of people were downtown for the Movement Festival, and now thousands are expected for the Detroit Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, restaurants and other businesses tell FOX 2 they have been appreciating the extra foot traffic.

What they're saying:

Jenna Bruski and Danny Moreno, two people from Chicago, were among the thousands this weekend at the Movement Festival in downtown Detroit. But before they hit the road on Tuesday, they stopped by American Coney Island.

Owner Grace Keros was happy to have them and all who dined there during the event.

"Movement was really good for us. Anytime there’s a big event downtown," Keros said. "It’s good for not only myself but for all businesses."

She says they saw a spike in sales while selling tons of hotdogs, wings, and water.

"Very much increased foot traffic, even late into the evening, which is good," Keros said. "Another thing I appreciated because sometimes crowds get a little unruly or rowdy, I should say. These were great, great people. Great crowd. A lot of fun."

Manager of Locos Tex-Mex, Alexis Odom, said they were not prepared for such a large turnout, but they're grateful and always love it when the Grand Prix comes to town.

She says they too saw a bump in sales.

"Yeah, at least, at least about 40% to 50% of an increase on the days that they are here," Odom said.

What's next:

Now businesses are already preparing for the Grand Prix coming this weekend, and they believe it will be a huge success.

"Just everything that has been going on for the last couple of years, I’m very proud of Detroit. And I’m happy. So, like, welcome. Bring everything back here, okay," Odom said.

The Grand Prix begins on Friday, May 30.

Just know there is tons of construction in the downtown area, so plan ahead before you travel.