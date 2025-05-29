Detroit Grand Prix: Fans get the chance to take a lap around the track before the race

The Brief Many got the chance to race along the track before the Detroit Grand Prix makes way. The adrenaline was real for Brian and Shawna who won a raffle to take a trip on the track. Racers will start their engines on Friday, May 30.



As the Motor City revs up for the Detroit Grand Prix, some lucky few got the chance to ride along the two-and-a-half-mile track at thrilling high speeds.

One of them was FOX 2's Scott Wolcheck, who flew down the road at speeds of over 100 mph while sitting in the passenger seat.

Big picture view:

The adrenaline was real for Brian Drettmann and Shawna Barthel who won a raffle to take a trip on the track.

"Right away we got in the car and all I said was yeah, yeah, every turn," said Drettmann.

"All the years driving on Jefferson, never at that speed, never through red lights," said Barthel.

It was a total blast and a unique opportunity for the two as they got to feel like an IndyCar driver.

Meanwhile, it was Kyle Waligora's first time on the track, but he’s volunteered for the Grand Prix for four years.

"It’s the people, really. It’s just great to see old friends and volunteers and making sure our fans are having an amazing time," said Waligora.

What's next:

Drivers will start their engines on Friday, May 30.

You can learn more about the Detroit Grand Prix by tapping here.