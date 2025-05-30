Detroit Grand Prix parking guide: How to get around this weekend

The Brief The Detroit Grand Prix will be held from May 30 through June 1 along the riverfront. Parking spots can be booked in advance. Options for getting around include driving, the Qline, biking, and more.



Spend less of your time driving and more time watching the cars at the Grand Prix by planning where you'll park ahead of time.

Detroit Grand Prix schedule and location

Detroit Grand Prix gates open at 8 a.m. May 30 through June 1.

The event takes place along the riverfront, just east of Huntington Place.

Grand Prix road closures

Jefferson Avenue is closed between Griswold and Rivard -- the section that’s actually part of the race course. Expect that to be closed until after the race Sunday evening.

The main stretch of Woodward Avenue between State/Gratiot just north of Campus Martius is closed all the way down to Jefferson until Monday, June 2.

The left lane of southbound I-375 is also closed from Lafayette to Jefferson.

From 10 a.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday, the streets surrounding Campus Martius are also closed, only allowing foot traffic -- think of it much like the NFL Draft or a Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Through Monday, drivers on SB I-375 will have to exit at Lafayette as only those who are heading to Canada or who have a Detroit Grand Prix-issued parking pass will be able to exit onto Jefferson.

Other closures include:

Bates between Jefferson and Atwater

Franklin between St. Antoine and Rivard

Atwater will be closed at Rivard and only open to local traffic via Riopelle until Tuesday, June 3

Atwater between Rivard and Bates will be closed until Thursday, June 5 at 5 a.m.

Randolph between Larned and Jefferson will be closed until Monday, June 2 at 5 a.m.

Beaubien between Larned and Jefferson will be closed until Monday, June 2 at 5 a.m.

Woodward from Larned to State/Gratiot

Michigan from Griswold to Woodward - fully closed

Fort from Griswold to Woodward - fully closed

Cadillac Square from Bates to Woodward - fully closed

Monroe from Farmer to Woodward - fully closed

Downtown Detroit Partnership has provided a course map and even more details about road closures. Find that here.

Grand Prix parking

There will only be one parking structure within the venue open for public parking, the Franklin Garage, which is between Franklin Street and Woodbridge. Those limited spots are sold in advance only and a venue admission ticket is required to buy a pass to the garage. Several structures are not open to the public, including Millender Garage, Center Garage, Port Atwater Garage, Beaubien Garage, and River East Garage.

Spot Hero allows you to see nearby parking options and prices. Plus, you can use the website to book a spot now, so it is reserved and paid for when you get there.

Currently, Spot Hero has parking locations that won't break the bank. Some spots just a short walk from the event are available for $15 to $25.

Spots a bit closer to the action will cost you up to $40.

Book a parking spot here.

The Park Detroit app is also an option for finding and booking spots in advance. The app also has a "Find My Car" option that gives drivers walking directions back to their vehicle.

Download it here.

Getting around Detroit

Beyond driving and walking, there are several other options for getting around downtown.

MoGo

MoGo bike stations are around Detroit, making it easy to get around on two wheels.

There are several options for using the bikes:

- Pay As You Go Pass: $1 to unlock, 25 cents a minute

- 1 Hour Pass: $10

- Explore the City (unlimited number of trips up to 60 minutes in duration and is available for three days): $15

- Prepaid Pass (Two hours of ride time that can be broken up into several trips or used all at once): $18

- Monthly Pass (Unlimited number of 60-minute trips for 30 days): $20

- Annual Pass (Unlimited number of 60-minute trips for one year): $90

- Access pass (Unlimited number of 60-minute trips for one year for people on Food Assistance, Cash Assistance/Family Independence, Medicaid, Health Michigan Plan, Children's Special Health Care Services, and Child Care Assistance): $5

See the MoGo station map here.

The QLINE

QLINE rides are free. The streetcar has 12 stops along Woodward. It runs from 8 a.m. to midnight on Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

The commuter lot near the Detroit Amtrak station is an option for hassle-free parking near the QLINE. There is also a Wayne State University park and ride lot available for $5 on Fridays. Lot 12 at 6050 Woodward is a quick walk to the QLINE Amsterdam station.

People Mover

The People Mover, which has more than a dozen stops connecting the city from the Detroit River up to Grand Circus Park, is also free.

On Fridays, the People Mover operates from 6:30 a.m. to midnight. Saturdays, it is available from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday you can ride it from 10 a,m., until 10 p.m.

Find the station guide here.

DDOT buses

Another option for getting into and around Detroit is by bus.

Check out the route map below, and find bus schedules here.