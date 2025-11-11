Detroit gym teacher in Ohio accused in child-predator sting

The Brief A Detroit Mumford teacher who lives in Ohio is accused of trying to pay an undercover detective for sex. The undercover agent was posing as an underage girl and was allegedly offered money for oral sex. Jacob Vincent Suder of Maumee, Ohio, has been suspended by the DPSCD.



A Metro Detroit gym teacher was allegedly caught in a child-predator sting and police say he traveled an hour south to pay a teen girl for sexual favors, but he ended up in the arms of police instead.

Big picture view:

31-year-old Jacob Suder's resume includes being a big-time kicker at Bowling Green State University, a gym teacher, and now an accused sex offender. Most recently, he worked at Mumford High in Detroit, across the street from Kim's house.

"He should be thrown under—they always say under the bus—in jail. That’s crazy, and I have an 8-year-old; I have seven grandkids. I can’t deal with some of the things these teachers do," Kim told FOX 2.

According to police, Suder thought he was talking to a teen girl, whom he offered to pay $60 for oral sex in his hometown of Maumee, Ohio, near Toledo. In the text exchange, he knew she was underage, was vulgar in his words, but also said he’d "pray for her."

"It’s a good thing that they caught him when they did because if it was one of mine, they wouldn’t have to do anything but call the morgue," Kim said. "My thing is if he’s out, he’s going to do it again."

What's next:

Police moved in to their meetup spot in a parking lot. Initially, his bond was set at $150,000 with no 10%, but it was lowered, and his dad bailed him out—literally.