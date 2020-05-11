Detroit hair boutique gets $10,000 grant from Verizon's Pay it Forward series

Verizon's Pay it Forward live entertainment series is raising money for small businesses, struggling during the pandemic.

The Detroit boutique Bronzed n Glow is among the few getting much-needed help.

Bronzed N Glow Beauty Boutique brings a modern twist to beauty shop retail and sells more than 30 different brands.

"Our business is focused on providing a personalized beauty shop experience for hair products," says Jamesha Lucas.

The boutique was set to open this month but those plans were, of course, put on hold thanks to the COVID-19 shutdown.

"We're pivoting right now, which I think is the name of the game for most small businesses and businesses in general," Lucas says.

The $10,000 grant from Verizon, part of its Pay it Forward initiative, is meant to help 225 small businesses across the country - and right here in Detroit - meet payroll, pay rent and cover additional operational needs.

"This is just one that came across the email and we were like, 'We qualify for this so we're going to try,'" she says. She says the $10,000 is a huge help and relief.

And another bright spot is that, even though the shop isn't officially open yet, they've been able to help their neighbors during the shutdown.

"The blessing in all of this is that people have actually reached out to me, even before the website has launched, and they're like, 'Hey! I'm stuck in the house and I need shampoo and I need conditioner; I'm in need of a good hair gel; what do you have?'"

To find out more or to order some products send an email to beauty@bronzednglow.com.