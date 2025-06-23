Detroit heatwave: Doctors on staying safe while watching the fireworks show

The Brief Southeast Michigan faces intense heat, with doctors warning of health risks as Ford Fireworks draw large crowds Monday night. Detroit resident Michelle Hannah braves the heat, lining up early at Hart Plaza for the Ford Fireworks show. Dr. Roy Elrod advises staying hydrated and avoiding alcohol, while Detroit police ensure safety during the fireworks event.



Brutal heat is blanketing Southeast Michigan, and Monday may be one of the worst yet. Doctors say they're already seeing the effects, and with the Ford Fireworks lighting up the sky tonight, the risks only grow.

Even with the intense temperatures outside, people like Detroit resident Michelle Hannah lined up for hours in the heat at Hart Plaza. The steamy wait was all to claim their spot for the Ford Fireworks.

"I’ve been down here since 9:30 this morning. I was the first one in line," Hannah said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Roy Elrod at the DMC is hoping the fun doesn’t land anyone in the emergency room.

Top doctors are dishing out do’s and don’ts in the heat.

"Do’s: stay out of the sun and avoid it if you can," Elrod said. "Stay in a well-cooled area. If you got AC, make sure that you’re able to use it. Hydration: make sure you’re consuming water, not alcohol. Don’ts: no alcohol, not as much caffeine. Those are the things that really can dehydrate you."

Besides staying safe in the heat, Detroit police say they are prepared for other dangers while residents enjoy the show in the sky.

"Not only do I have all of my Detroit, the whole force working to make sure we provide safety for the neighborhoods and for downtown, I have Michigan State Police," said DPD Chief Todd Bettison.

So, whether it’s the crowds or the heat, officials say, stay alert and stay safe because the heat is real, but so is the fun.

