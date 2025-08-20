Detroit house featured in Steven Soderbergh movie 'No Sudden Move' goes up for sale

article

The Brief The Detroit house used in a 2021 crime thriller ‘No Sudden Move’ is up for sale. Nestled in the Grandmont/Rosedale area, the Tudor-style home was built in 1930. The movie is a noir period piece set in 1954 Detroit featuring a star-studded cast.



You could own a piece of Detroit's Hollywood history - the home from the period crime thriller "No Sudden Move" is up for sale.

The backstory:

The Tudor-style home in South Rosedale Park is on the market, listed for $350,000.

The Grandmont/Rosedale home was chosen by an Academy-Award set designer Hannah Beachler who worked on the movie and "fell in love with it," according to the listing.

The 2,800-square-foot home has four bedrooms and two baths, sititng at 14535 Ashton Road on Detroit's west side.

"No Sudden Move" was released in 2021 on HBO Max with a star-studded cast including Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Jon Hamm, David Harbour, Brendan Fraser, the late Ray Liotta, and Kieran Culkin.

"The nineteen-thirties craftsmanship meets modern comforts with original details like the gorgeous wood fire fireplace, exquisite plaster accents, and artful lead glass windows blended with a tastefully updated, modern kitchen and luxurious primary bath to bring you the best of both world," the listing says.

It offers a large living room, formal dining room, a kitchen a breakfast nook, a butler's pantry, hallway and guest lavatory.

The crime thriller, set in 1954 Detroit, tells the story of a group of criminals whose heist goes sideways, forcing them to team up and find out who and why they were hired. All the while, a DPD detective played by Hamm, attempts to unravel the mystery.

