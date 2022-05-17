One person has died and another was injured in a house fire on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning.

Those living in the house at the time say they had to jump from the second story window to escape the blaze, which has encompassed much of the interior structure by the time crews arrived.

Detroit firefighters responded to the 20500 block of Rogge near Eight Mile and Van Dyke around 1:15 a.m. after reports of people being trapped in a home that was on fire.

When crews arrived, three of the occupants had escaped, but two others were still stuck inside.

After entering the home, crews found one man dead and rushed another to the hospital.

His condition remains unknown.

"We did a fast interior attack, we always come aggressive, we're always trying to rescue the person, we're always trying to rescue the house," said Chief of Community Relations James Harris. "So the men and women of the Detroit Fire Department did an awesome job extinguishing the fire, but unfortunately there was a victim."

Occupants living at the home told FOX 2 that deadbolts on the door may have impeded escape.