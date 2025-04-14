Detroit ice cream truck hits and kills child on city's westside

article

A child has been killed after being hit by an ice cream truck on the city's westside, according to Detroit police.

Officials say the incident happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of Rutland and Diversey. The child was hit by the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene when medics arrived.

Police say the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. He has also been arrested.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.