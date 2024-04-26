Looking at the size of the crowd was one thing. But hearing it was something else.

When the Detroit Lions' first round draft pick was announced, the crowd, estimated to be hundreds of thousands strong, let out a roar fitting for the franchise.

The Lions traded up in the draft to snag Terrion Arnold, a cornerback from the University of Alabama. When his name was announced, the cheers could be heard through the buildings of downtown Detroit.

Maybe you heard it yourself:

"Y'all got a starter man. Hey I'm home man," he told the audience, turning around to the thousands of faces that will be cheering him on next season. "I'm home."

Arnold sported a slick pink suit that paid homage to his Alabama roots in college.

The draft room reaction from the Lions home base in Allen Park was also a happy one.